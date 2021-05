The last time the Loras College women’s track and field team won a conference title, many of the current student-athletes were not born yet. 22 years later, the No. 4-ranked Duhawks ran away with the team title at the 2021 American Rivers Conference (A-R-C) Outdoor Track and Field Championship, winning ten of the 22 events at the meet and bringing home All-Conference honors in 17 events. Loras also swept the major awards with Elayna Bahl (’22) earning Track Most Valuable Performer, Grace Alley (’23) winning Field Most Valuable Performer, and head coach Matt Jones (’05) and staff coming away as the Coaching Staff of the Year.