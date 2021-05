The complaints about the NBA play-in tournament got awfully quiet in the final week of the regular season, as teams raced to the very last day of the regular season to avoid what could be single elimination. The play-in also provided some elite tankery, with the Nuggets doing everything they could to avoid the Lakers in Round 1 and the Clippers somehow managing to close their season with losses to the Rockets and Thunder... thus avoiding the Lakers before the Conference Finals.