Aerospace & Defense

What the Interior of the SpaceX Starship Could Look Like

techeblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, the SpaceX Starship system may not have the ability to transport astronauts right now, but when all testing is complete, the interior may surprise you. This fully reusable, two‑stage‑to‑orbit super heavy‑lift launch vehicle consists of a booster stage named Super Heavy and a second stage, also called “Starship,” with the latter designed to be a long‑duration cargo and passenger‑carrying spacecraft. Read more for a video and additional information.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacex Starship#Robot#Lunar Rover#Astronauts#Deep Space#Commercial Flights#Heavy Lift#Super Heavy#Toy Monorail#Astronaut Minifigures#Aa Batteries#Specialized#Spacex Starship#Commercial Payloads#Launch Control Tower#Prototypes#Deep Launchpad#Atmospheric Flights#Ground Crew Technician#Original Material
Related
IndustryPosted by
Forbes

As Interest In Space Tourism Booms, New Research Shows What May Happen To The Body In Space

Space tourism is a newly introduced luxury that will potentially become reality very soon. There are numerrous companies trying to scale their technology to make this possible. Take for example Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, which is currently open for bids for a seat on its New Shepard flight planned for July 2021 (current high bid: $2.8 million). Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezaw also announced a new project named “dearMoon,” which will enable 8 civilians to join a “week-long Starship mission around the Moon in 2023.” These are just two of the biggest names in space travel, with many more smaller companies ramping up their operations with scalable space-travel in mind.
Aerospace & DefenseInverse

Mushrooms could solve a huge problem in outer space

According to the latest numbers from the ESA’s Space Debris Office (SDO), there are roughly 6,900 artificial satellites in orbit. The situation is going to become exponentially crowded in the coming years, thanks to the many telecommunications, internet, and small satellites that are expected to be launched. This creates all kinds of worries for collision risks and space debris, not to mention environmental concerns.
Aerospace & DefenseEarth & Sky

What is that?! SpaceX’s Starlink satellites explained

Starlink is the name of a satellite network that SpaceX is developing to provide global broadband coverage for high-speed internet access, particularly for people across the world in rural and remote areas. SpaceX has launched more than 600 new Starlinks this year, typically launching 60 at a time. As of last week, that places the number of Starlink satellites currently in orbit at more than 1,500. Over the coming few years, SpaceX plans to send up at least 12,000 Starlink satellites. Satellite internet is beamed through space at a rate that’s reportedly 47% faster than fiber-optic cable internet. All well and good. But the Starlinks are bright. They can be seen in the night sky. Each launch creates what’s being called megaconstellations – groups of satellites moving together. Is 2021’s sudden upsurge in the number of Starlink satellites also causing UFO sightings to increase? Plus, astronomers are worried. The Starlink satellites are photobombing astronomical images. They have the potential to interfere with the professional observations that have brought us our modern-day view of the cosmos.
Aerospace & DefenseNeowin

TWIRL 14: SpaceX and OneWeb to orbit more internet satellites

In the coming week, we could see five launches from various countries and companies including China, SpaceX, and OneWeb. The two aforementioned companies will send up some of their respective internet satellites while China will re-attempt to launch the Tianzhou-2 cargo craft which will try to dock with the Tianhe module of the new Chinese Space Station.
Aerospace & Defensecrossroadstoday.com

China’s Mars rover touches ground on red planet

BEIJING (AP) — China’s first Mars rover has driven down from its landing platform and is now roaming the surface of the red planet, China’s space administration said Saturday. The solar-powered rover touched Martian soil at 10:40 a.m. Saturday Beijing time (0240 GMT), the China National Space Administration said. China...
Violent CrimesCarscoops

This Is What A Sleek, Production-Ready Coupe From Genesis Could Look Like

The Genesis G70 family recently grew with the introduction of the G70 Shooting Brake, but could it grow even further with a two-door model?. As we recently revealed, a video published by Genesis to YouTube revealed sketches that seemed to be showing a G70 Coupe. The company insists that these sketches don’t mean such a car will make it into production, but that hasn’t stopped Kolesa from rendering what a potential coupe from Genesis could look like.
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Virgin Galactic spaceplane makes it to boundary of space on third test flight

After a few stumbles, Virgin Galactic has succeeded in its third test flight of its new spaceplane, which will be available for space tourism flights in the future. The VSS Unity, one of Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo models, launched from Spaceport American in New Mexico on Saturday, May 22. VSS Unity is carried to altitude by a mothership, VMS Eve, from which it was released and hit a speed of Mach 3. Piloted by CJ Sturckow and Dave Mackay, Unity reached an altitude of 55.45 miles, then glided down back to Earth and landed on a runaway at Spaceport America.
Astronomyearth.com

A look back at Earth from the ISS

Today’s Video of the Day from the European Space Agency features a time-lapse of images captured during French astronaut Thomas Pesquet’s second mission to the International Space Station. Following the French tradition to name space missions after stars or constellations, Pesquet’s second mission is named “Alpha” after the closest stellar...
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

See NASA’s Curiosity Rover’s Stunning 360-Degree View Atop “Mont Mercou” on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover took this 360-degree panorama while atop “Mont Mercou,” a rock formation that offered a view into Gale Crater below. The panorama is stitched together from 132 individual images taken on April 15, 2021, the 3,090th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. The panorama has been white-balanced so that the colors of the rock materials resemble how they would appear under daytime lighting conditions on Earth.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Firefly Aerospace picks SpaceX rocket to launch Blue Ghost moon lander in 2023

The space launch company Firefly Aerospace announced this week that when its Blue Ghost lander launches to the moon in 2023, it will do so on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. "Firefly is excited to fly our Blue Ghost spacecraft on the highly reliable Falcon 9, which will deliver NASA instruments and technology demonstration payloads that support NASA science goals and NASA's Artemis program," Shea Ferring, Firefly's senior vice president of spacecraft, said in a statement Thursday (May 20). The Falcon 9 will be able to carry Blue Ghost to the moon without forcing the lander to expend much of the fuel it might need for the actual touchdown, Ferring added.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Weather Channel

NASA to Launch First Mobile Robot to Moon in 2023 In Search of Ice and Other Resources

The US space agency has announced the launch of its first mobile robot to the Moon in late 2023 in search of ice and other resources on and below the lunar surface. As part of the Artemis programme, data from the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) would help the scientists map resources at the lunar south pole that could one day be harvested for long-term human exploration on the Moon, the agency said in a statement late on Friday.
Aerospace & DefenseDiscover Mag

China's New Mars Rover Could Accelerate a Growing Space Race

On May 19, China's space agency released the first images taken by its Zhurong Mars rover on the Red Planet's surface. (Credit: China National Space Administration) On May 14, a six-wheeled rover the size of a small car plunged into Mars’ thin atmosphere, braking with a series of parachutes and retro-rockets before touching down in a picture-perfect landing. After a 10-month journey through space, the China-built robot could finally stretch out its solar panels and send an all-clear signal back to Earth. As the news reached the Beijing Aerospace Control Center in the pre-dawn hours, bleary-eyed engineers erupted in thunderous applause.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Verge

China drives its rover on the surface of Mars

China became the second country to successfully deploy a vehicle on Mars on Saturday, and the first to do so on its inaugural visit to the Red Planet. Reuters reported that the solar-powered Zhurong rover drove down the ramp of its landing capsule on to the surface of Mars at about 10:40 AM Beijing time.