Cell Phones

Don’t Pay $27.69, Get a SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $22.49 – This Weekend Only

techeblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter is great for adding storage to all compatible devices, and you can get one for $22.49 (ships in 1-3 weeks – order now to lock in price), this weekend only, originally $27.69. Featuring up to a 100MB/s transfer read speed, which means you can move up to 1000 photos in just one minute. Product page. Read more for a hands-on speed test to show just how well these cards perform in mobile devices.

www.techeblog.com
