Don’t Pay $27.69, Get a SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $22.49 – This Weekend Only

Apple's new M1 Mac mini is on sale today for $99.01 off. That brings its price down from $699 to $599.99, its lowest price ever!. The Apple Mac mini now features Apple's first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). All of this boosts the Mac mini to an entirely different level, as it features up to three times faster CPU performance, up to six times faster graphics, and up to 15 times faster machine learning with the 16-Core Neural Engine. You'll be able to work, play, and create on a Mac mini with more power and speed than previous models, making it suitable for home offices, gaming, music creation, digital art and signage, and more.