Coi Leray Won't Be Caught In An Open Relationship: "NEVER"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA viral story today (May 21) has caused people to converse about what they will, and won't, put up with in a relationship. Earlier today, TMZ reported that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner had reignited their romance, but this time around, they were reportedly involved in an open relationship. The concept of polyamory has been around for millennia, but many people vocalized that they couldn't participate in such a relationship, including Coi Leray.

