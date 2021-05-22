Coi Leray Won't Be Caught In An Open Relationship: "NEVER"

Since Keeping Up With the Kardashians first aired in 2007, viewers have watched the Kardashian-Jenner women spending a ton of money, and we're here to share information about their wildest splurges. Judging by the size of their Los Angeles homes and the amount of designer clothing they own, the Kar-Jenner women have funds that are basically unlimited. Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie, Kendall, and Kris make enough cash to enjoy lavish shopping sprees as often as they want to.