The Lower Valley Fire District has an additional vehicle in it’s fleet now, thanks to a donation. Garfield County donated a decommissioned 2012 Chevy Tahoe to the fire district in Fruita for use as an emergency vehicle. The Tahoe, which has 139,000 miles and has been upfitted for use as a patrol vehicle by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, is slated to go into immediate use by the fire district, according to a letter from LVFD.