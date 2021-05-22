newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lee active for Warriors, most likely won't play vs. Grizzlies

NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDamion Lee hasn't played for the Warriors since April 19 but he is getting closer to action, presuming the team has more games to play after Friday night. Lee, who has been recovering after contracting COVID-19 in April despite receiving the vaccine, returned to the practice court and has scrimmaged the last few days in 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 settings, coach Steve Kerr said 90 minutes before tip-off of the Western Conference play-in game between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.

www.nbcsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Damion Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Unlikely Lee#Coach Steve Kerr#Chase Center#Tip Off#Home#Video Conference#Conditioning#Salt Lake City#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

Lee reacts to Curry's 37-point performance in Warriors' loss

Steph Curry is once again doing Steph Curry things, but at this point, that's an evergreen statement. Racking up 37 points and 9 rebounds on 13-of-31 shooting and 8-of-20 from 3-point range Tuesday night in the Warriors crushing 108-103 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Curry had some of his teammates in disbelief.
NBANBC Sports

Lee details learning curve that Steph's teammates face

The NBA has never seen a shooter like Steph Curry, and it's hard to come up with a player who can score in the ways the Warriors' star can. For as great as Curry is, it also makes it tough for new teammates to get used to playing with him. No one in the NBA moves without the ball like Curry. The "gravity is Steph" is very real.
NBAjustrichest.com

Golden State Warriors Roster Salary, Stats and Records

The American professional basketball team, Golden State Warriors is based in Oakland, California and of course, plays in the NBA league. Nicknamed the Dubs, the Golden State Warriors are one of the only three charter members in the NBA; others are Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. Having won the...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Warriors' Damion Lee details ordeal with 'breakthrough' case of Covid-19

A Golden State Warriors player says he was hit hard by the coronavirus -- even though he was fully vaccinated. Reserve guard Damion Lee revealed on Thursday that he was one of the relatively rare "breakthrough" cases of COVID-19, meaning the patient tested positive despite being inoculated. "I did test...
NBAGolden State of Mind

Damion Lee tests positive for COVID-19 despite vaccination, shares ordeal

Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 in spite of vaccination last March, a rare "breakthrough" case that has affected about 6,000 in 80 million people who have gotten the vaccine. Lee told reporters that among his symptoms was "brain fog" wherein he couldn't...
Posted by
FlurrySports

Grizzlies vs Warriors Prediction, Odds, Props and NBA Betting Preview

After the long and winding road that has been the 2020-21 NBA betting regular season, we have reached the final day. Fittingly enough, there is still plenty left to be decided on the last day of the season when it comes to playoff seeding. Among Sunday’s matchups is a critical Western Conference showdown between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. The two teams will be vying for the right to have a buffer game in the NBA Play-In Tournament . The NBA odds have dubbed the home team as the favorite in their pregame Grizzlies vs Warriors prediction.
NBANBC Sports

Warriors’ Damion Lee says he got coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated

Approximately 99.99% of fully vaccinated people in the United States have avoided coronavirus cases. That’s no exaggeration. Though this is probably a slight undercount due to untested people, the CDC found vaccines to be about that effective. But a relatively small number of breakthrough infections still occur. Apparently, Warriors guard...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Warriors’ Damion Lee on coronavirus: ‘It felt like I was hit by two cars at once, every step I took’

It felt like I was hit by two cars at once, every step I took," Lee said. It's quite possible that neither Lee nor Kelly Oubre Jr. will be able to play in the Warriors' final five regular season games as they chase play-in positioning. The team announced Thursday that an MRI on Oubre's left wrist reconfirmed a small avulsion fracture and ligament tear that won't require surgery, but won't even be re-evaluated again until next week.
NBANBC Bay Area

Damion Lee Got COVID-19 After Vaccination, Out of Protocols

Lee out of protocols, got COVID-19 after getting vaccine originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It's been two weeks since Damion Lee tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21 and was required to enter the NBA's healthy and safety protocols. He self-isolated for 11 days, and after registering negative tests, he's allowed to be back around the team and in the Warriors' facilities.
NBAVacaville Reporter

NBA play-in tournament tracker: Warriors, Lakers and Grizzlies get big wins

The Warriors swept a big back-to-back set with the Western Conference’s top two teams Monday and Tuesday, keeping them in prime position for the NBA’s play-in tournament. Tuesday night’s 122-116 win over the Phoenix Suns, spurred on by Andrew Wiggins’ 38 points, helped the Warriors maintain their half-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 spot in the West. Memphis beat Dallas earlier in the evening to put the pressure on the Warriors.
NBANew York Post

Warriors’ Damion Lee has ‘rare’ case of COVID-19 after vaccination

Warriors forward Damion Lee tested positive for COVID-19 nearly two months after being fully vaccinated, he confirmed. Lee spoke to the media prior to the Warriors’ Thursday night game against the Thunder, and said he received his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the middle-to-end of March. “Essentially, this...
NBACBS Sports

Warriors' Damion Lee: Still out Monday

Lee (COVID-19 protocols) will not play Monday against the Jazz. Lee has been in the league's health and safety protocols since April 19, so even if he's able to return at some point this week he'd likely need a couple of games to work his way back into shape. For now, the former Louisville standout is an afterthought in fantasy.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Damion Lee active for Warriors after recovering from COVID-19

Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr said Damion Lee scrimmaged the past few days, both 3-on-3 and 5-on-5. He will be active tonight, but Kerr said Lee probably won’t play. Meanwhile, as cities across the country ease restrictions on movement and gathering as the number of vaccinations for COVID-19 increases, Silver stopped short of committing to completely full arenas by the time the NBA Finals roll around in July. And while seats around the court will remain in fewer numbers than normal, he expressed confidence that there will be far more fans than he expected in the seats as the playoffs move along. "I think it's very possible that come July, when our Finals will be, you'll see essentially full buildings," said Silver, who added that "close to 80%" of all NBA players have had COVID-19 vaccinations.
NBAOroville Mercury-Register

Warriors clinch No. 8 seed with win vs. Grizzlies in season finale

In a game with playoff stakes, Stephen Curry turned in a dynastic performance. Curry scored 46 points, including 33 in the second half in a game that could propel Golden State to a return to the playoffs. After the Grizzlies erased a 17 point lead, the Warriors led by just three with 3:39 remaining. Curry answered by draining three straight 3-pointers to go up 12 with 1:35 to go in Sunday’s 113-101 win at Chase Center and clinch the No. 8 seed in the play-in tournament.
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.