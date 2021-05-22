Lee active for Warriors, most likely won't play vs. Grizzlies
Damion Lee hasn't played for the Warriors since April 19 but he is getting closer to action, presuming the team has more games to play after Friday night. Lee, who has been recovering after contracting COVID-19 in April despite receiving the vaccine, returned to the practice court and has scrimmaged the last few days in 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 settings, coach Steve Kerr said 90 minutes before tip-off of the Western Conference play-in game between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.www.nbcsports.com