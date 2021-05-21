Google Patent Reveals Under-Screen Camera Technology That Could be Used in Future Pixel Smartphones

Google is yet to make a mark with its flagship Pixel phones, despite the fact that we have seen five generations of Google Pixel phones so far. Last year, Google surprised us by refraining from launching any flagship Pixel, so the most high-end Pixel that we got last year was the mid-range Pixel 5. Well, it looks like Google has changed its mind for this year because a new leak has suggested that this year, we are getting two Pixels named the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, and this time around, Google went for a whole new design for these phones.