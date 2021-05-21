newsbreak-logo
Google Patent Reveals Under-Screen Camera Technology That Could be Used in Future Pixel Smartphones

Cover picture for the articleLast September, Google LLC filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) titled “Full-screen display with sub-display camera,” and it was just approved on May 6, 2021. The sketches appear to show a Google Pixel smartphone with a camera embedded directly under the screen and mentions a Google device sporting an OLED display panel. This setup apparently is made possible using an extra display panel. Read more for the sketches and additional information.

