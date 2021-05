Watertown Fire Rescue responded to a grass fire South of Watertown along Highway 81 shortly after 3 pm Thursday. Fire Crews says when they arrived they found 4 separate areas of the west ditch that were on fire. After a short amount of time, crews were able to extinguish the fire. They say the most likely cause of the fire would have been hot brakes from a passing truck and trailer, as the spots were spaced out approximately 30 feet from each other.