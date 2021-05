Bucknuts.com’s Steve Helwagen hosted his weekly Chat on Monday night on The Front Row message board. Here is the transcript. Helwagen: Everything I hear is very positive. He was born in Nigeria and moved to America at age 2. Grew up in DC area and was on the George Mason team that went to the 2006 Final Four, beat top seed UConn along the way. They were an 11 seed. He played for Jim Larranaga on that team. He got into coaching after his playing days and was even coach for the Team Takeover travel team around 2012.