Coronavirus: How Covid-19 crushed India's healthcare systems

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia's second Covid wave is sweeping the country, overwhelming hospitals and highlighting its fragile healthcare provision. Analysts say that the country wasn't prepared to handle the surge and that is why people struggled to find a hospital bed, oxygen and even slots at crematoriums. Producer: Divya Arya. Graphics: Joe Payne.

