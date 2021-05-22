Dana White Claims He Is "Moving On" From Jon Jones
Dana White has always played hardball with his athletes and superstars like Jon Jones are no exception. Ever since Francis Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title, there have been talks surrounding a Jones Vs. Ngannou title fight. Unfortunately, those have quickly gone by the way side as White claims that Jones is just asking for too much money, at this point. Instead, White has every intention of giving the title fight to Derrick Lewis, who is another star in the division.www.hotnewhiphop.com