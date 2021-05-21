newsbreak-logo
Charlie Bit My Finger Viral Video from YouTube Set to be Auctioned as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

techeblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe famous 56-second-long “Charlie Bit my Finger” viral video that was first uploaded to YouTube back in May 2007 will be removed forever in just a couple of days and be auctioned off. It featured Harry Davies-Carr (who was aged three) and Charlie Davies-Carr (aged one), two brothers from the United Kingdom. The video will be sold as an NFT, which basically means that the original version of the video is going to be sold as if it were an original art piece. Read more for a video showing the brothers now and additional information.

