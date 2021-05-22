newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Gov. Edwards encourages Louisiana homeowners and renters to report damage from this week's severe weather by May 25

beauregarddailynews.net
 1 day ago

Gov. John Bel Edwards encourages Louisianans who sustained damages due to the extreme flooding or other severe weather this week to report their damage through the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness’ online damage assessment at damage.la.gov. Nearly 900 residents have already reported damage since the severe weather began Monday.

www.beauregarddailynews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
Local
Louisiana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Insurance Agency#Extreme Weather#Homeowners#Louisiana Flooding#Severe Flooding#Water Damage#Louisianans#Gohsep#Renters#Reporting Damage#Gov Edwards#State Emergency Managers#Disaster Assistance#Federal Relief#Deadly Flash Flooding#Vehicles#People#Homeland Security#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
Related
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Louisiana StateMySanAntonio

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said in a Facebook post Monday that south Lake Charles got the heaviest...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn’t sure of the final...
Louisiana Statekalb.com

LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard released for May 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its May 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard. “Stimulus funding continues to bolster central Louisiana’s economy,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. “Consumer spending accelerated throughout Cenla in March,” continued...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Quick hits: Louisiana news briefs for Monday, May 17

Former governor, congressman Roemer dies at age 77. Former Louisiana congressman and governor Buddy Roemer died Monday at age 77, according to various public statements. Roemer was first elected in 1980 to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served until successfully running for governor in 1987. The conservative Democrat switched to the Republican party while serving as governor and fell short in his reelection bid, finishing third in the nonpartisan open primary behind Democrat Edwin Edwards, the eventual winner, and Republican David Duke.
Louisiana Statetrumbulltimes.com

Anti-coronavirus vaccine measures moving in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would prohibit state and local government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 under a bill that started advancing Monday in the state House. Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston, of...
Louisiana Statenaturalgasintel.com

Fieldwood Energy Contractor Killed Offshore Louisiana

Fieldwood Energy LLC confirmed Monday that one person was fatally injured on Saturday (May 15) at the Eugene Island 158 No. 14 facility in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The unmanned platform is 50 miles south of Marsh Island, LA. The unidentified contractor was involved in a “nonemergency casing pressure...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

More than 1.39M people fully vaccinated for COVID in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday 35,676 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the past several days. The health department said 1.57 milllion people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Louisiana StateMiddletown Press

Louisiana challenge to 2020 expanded balloting dies in court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Monday declined to review last year’s decision by a federal judge that expanded early voting and mail balloting in Louisiana during last fall’s presidential election. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the case is now moot, rejecting...