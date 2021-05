Construction around Sheridan Health Services on W Oxford Ave will result in road closures but the clinic will remain open. The north section of the parking lot of Building H at Sheridan Health Services will continue to be inaccessible during this time as crews continue to clean up the area. The east sidewalks to Sheridan Clinic will remain closed to maintain safety while construction crews are in the area. Sewer and water installations will continue along W Oxford Ave between Lowell and S Julian Way.