Michael Rousseau asks the Canadian government to remove hotel quarantines in his first quarterly conference call since becoming CEO of Air Canada, stating that “The current mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals has proven ineffective. It should be eliminated.” Air Canada recently reported a first-quarter loss of $1.3 billion. Rousseau went on to say that, “We believe that with a vaccination program now underway nationally, a modified and more relevant approach to testing and quarantine would keep Canadians safe while allowing our country to reopen for international travel.”