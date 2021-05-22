Tuchel expects better from Timo Werner next season, with Chelsea fans’ help

Timo Werner may have failed to score again on Tuesday, for the 34th time in his last 38 appearances in all competitions — though it was certainly not for a lack of trying, seeing two goals ruled out — but as has often been the case, he created a goal by winning a penalty (after seeing another foul on him in the area go unpunished). All that’s been par for the course for Timo’s first season in English football, inventing new and increasingly flabbergasting ways to not score, but also playing a key role for both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.