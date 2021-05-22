Johnson, Thomas, Schauffele miss PGA cut; Ryder captains in

This article is part of our FanDuel PGA series. Course: Quail Hollow Club (7,521 yards, par 71) Another unfortunate strike last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic was the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow. In recent years it has had one of the better fields in this part of the schedule, and a number of players will be using this week in Charlotte as their first get up to speed since the Masters a few weeks back. You can't talk about Quail Hollow without mentioning Rory McIlroy, who is the only man who has won this event twice since its inception in 2003. He shot a final-round 62 back in 2010 to win his first tournament in the United States and then a third-round 61 in 2015 helped propel the Northern Irishman to a seven-stroke victory and a record score of 21-under-par in 2015. Justin Thomas will also be in the field this week and he too has some good vibes with Quail Hollow. Back in 2017 he took home the PGA Championship for his first major championship victory. Other notables in the field include fellow top-five players Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, and Bryson DeChambeau. Overall 10 of the top-15 players in the world will be teeing it up in Charlotte. World No. 39 Max Homa will be defending his title from 2019 this week and looking to add his second victory of the season after taking home the Genesis Invitational back in February. Next season the Wells Fargo will be played at TPC Potomac in Maryland, as Quail Hollow preps to hold the 2022 President's Cup. The only other time this championship has been hosted somewhere other than Quail Hollow was in 2017 when it was held at Eagle Point Golf Club to prep the course for the before mentioned PGA Championship. This event will likely be moved in the 2025 season as well as the PGA of America announced they would be coming back to host their championship at Quail Hollow in four year's time. Rain is in the forecast early in the week, which may soften the golf course, but there is not expected to be any precipitation fall during the four tournament rounds. Temperatures are expected to increase each of the four days with the only real threat of any significant wind coming on Sunday. It may make Quail Hollow's final three hole stretch daubed "The Green Mile" a little less intimidating for the best in the world this week.