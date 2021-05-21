newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Welcome to the Future of the Design Professions

By Avinash Rajagopal
Metropolis Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We just can’t afford to lose another generation,” SANDOW Design Group’s executive vice president and design futurist AJ Paron told me last September, as the graduating class of 2021 was starting the fall semester. Paron was a teacher during the last economic cataclysm in 2008 and remembers seeing her best and brightest students struggling to gain a foothold in our industry. Many of them switched tracks to marketing, business, technology, and other fields. They no doubt flourished in those careers, but the brain drain in the A&D industry was palpable. Now, as graduates face a similarly challenging professional landscape, how can we help?

www.metropolismag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Welcome To The Future#Architecture Design#Business Students#Landscape Design#Public Spaces#Sandow Design Group#Bipoc#Lgbtqia#Forest#A D#Innovative Design Details#Graduates#Designing Spaces#Visualization#Rigor#Professionalism#Frontiers#Fresh Visualizations#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Country
Japan
News Break
Design
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Designbdmag.com

Our Vision to Shape the Future of Residential Design

KTGY and Simeone Deary Design Group have joined forces. When you step into a building, what is it that creates that “wow” factor? In relationships, we call it chemistry. In music, we call it harmony. Many notes orchestrated just right elicit certain emotions. The same is true with design. Be it nostalgia or novelty, design contributes to our emotions and drives our behavior. High quality design can make us want to stay in a space — to play, to work, to relax, to enjoy ourselves or just spend time.
Oelwein, IACedar Valley Daily Times

TAG students design Oelwein of the future

Earlier this spring, Oelwein Middle School seventh grade TAG students, worked on a project to design a future community version of their community. They focused on Oelwein’s positive features and added infrastructure to accommodate a growing community. They also added a college and several new businesses. The students had to...
Birmingham, ALBham Now

Healthcare design of the future. We asked the pros {PHOTOS}

Since healthcare has been at the forefront of so many discussions over the past 14 months, we were curious what doctor’s offices of the future might look like. We reached out to three experts at Williams Blackstock Architects (WBA): principal architect Joel Blackstock and interior designers John Beason and Ashley Handley. Keep reading to find out what we learned.
Dublin, CAindependentnews.com

Dublin Seeks Feedback on Designs For Future Park in Development

On Saturday, June 5, the City of Dublin will hold an in-person community input meeting for residents to provide feedback on proposed designs of the future park at the Wallis Ranch development. The event will take place outside from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the corner of Tassajara Road...
Visual ArtTelegraph

Inflatable clowns and art in the post: welcome to the future of sculpture

The lineage of post-war sculpture in Britain is often described as a dysfunctional family tree. A line of descent can be traced from Henry Moore onto Anthony Caro, who overturned his ex-employer’s dictum, “truth to materials”, with brightly painted steel structures. Next came Caro’s student Richard Long, who did away with objects entirely in his Line Made by Walking, a photograph of grass flattened by the artist’s footsteps; then the likes of Tony Cragg and Anish Kapoor, who rejected conceptual tricks and returned to making big sculptures; and eventually we reach Rachel Whiteread, at the turn of the century, casting the empty space under chairs.
Interior DesignHouston Chronicle

Haute Design Welcomes Sensi Casa To Its Exclusive Haute Design Network

MIAMI (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. The Haute Design Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication Haute Living, is privileged to present Sensi Casa as a member and expert in the interior design field. As a Haute Design partner, Sensi Casa exclusively represents the Interior Design market of Miami, Florida.
Visual Artarchitecturaldigest.com

Outgoing RISD President on the Past, Present, and Future of Design Education

In the five decades since Rosanne Somerson first began her undergraduate education at the Rhode Island School of Design, she has made an incalculable impact on the almost 150-year-old institution. From founding the Furniture Design program in 1995 to advocating for equal pay for female professors as a member of the faculty, the RISD president has played a major part in bringing the renowned art and design school into the 21st century. Earlier this year, she announced that she would be stepping down from her leadership role at the end of the semester. AD PRO connected with the trailblazing academic to discuss her tenure at RISD, how the school has changed over the past few decades, and what she thinks the future of design education will hold.
Visual Artthefuturist.co

The Future of Design Education: A conversation with Don Norman

Don Norman is Founding Director emeritus of the Design Lab at the University of California, San Diego. He is cofounder emeritus of the Nielsen Norman Group, former Vice President of Apple, and former executive at Hewlett Packard. Norman serves as an honorary professor at Tongji University (Shanghai), and has been on numerous company and advisory boards. He is Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of California, San Diego, where he served as chair of the Psychology Department and founder and chair of the Cognitive Science Department (and is an adjunct faculty member of Electrical and Computer Engineering). At Northwestern University, he is the Breed Professor of Design, emeritus, and Prof. of EECS, emeritus.
Taos County, NMTaos News

The future is already here: KERNEL X design challenge

Agnes Chavez is excited; the pandemic is subsiding, masks are off and a long-delayed trip to Portugal is at last, once again in sight. Chavez's itchy feet long to travel. "I'm inspired by travel," she says over Zoom where we have met a few times over the course of COVID.
Carsmotor1.com

GM Design imagines a radical off-roader for the future

General Motors may lack a dedicated off-roader, but its designers have no trouble dreaming up one. But don’t expect it to appear on dealer lots anytime soon – this is nothing more than a sketch. The latest share from the GM Design Instagram page shows off a radical off-roader that looks ready to conquer a distant dystopia world. It looks like a Halo Warthog built for the whole family, and that’s a big win in our book.
Mexico, MESun-Journal

Mexico school design envisioned as welcoming learning environment

RUMFORD — The vision for a new school for elementary and junior high students from Rumford and Mexico will be a “welcoming and collaborative learning environment,” according to the final design statement. The statement was shared Wednesday night at a Zoom meeting between Harriman architects of Auburn and the Regional...
SoftwarePosted by
Hacker Noon

The Future Of DevOps: Continuous Design/Continuous Integration

As the Parabeac team explores new tools and processes for enhancing application development we see an impending inflection point in the story of developer technology. Agile processes and DevOps tools have become mature contributors to the evolution of developer operations but recent innovations in DevOps foretell a brand new family of developer technologies that we call Continuous Design / Continuous Integration (CD/CI). If we are to exploit this trend we need to understand exactly how our industry has gotten to this turning point and what it means that we are here. The starting point is recent innovations and what they tell us about what’s still to come.
Aerospace & Defensearxiv.org

Challenges for the interaction region design of the Future Circular Collider FCC-ee

Manuela Boscolo, Nicola Bacchetta, Michael Benedikt, Laurent Brunetti, Helmut Burkhardt, Andrea Ciarma, Mogens Dam, Francesco Fransesini, Mark Jones, Roberto Kersevan, Mike Koratzinos, Marian Lueckhof, Mauro Migliorati, Eva Montbarbon, Alexander Novokhatski, Katsunobu Oide, Luigi Pellegrino, Freddy Poirier, Maurizio Serluca, Michael K. Sullivan, Leonard Watrelot, Frank Zimmermann. The FCC-ee is a proposed...
Loudoun County, VAtheburn.com

Loudoun’s future science center unveils new name and design

Some big developments to share about the huge science center museum planned for the Kincora property here in Loudoun County. We’ve got new images of what it will look like and the center has a new name as well. What was once the Children’s Science Center will become the Northern Virginia Science Center when it moves to Loudoun.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

It’s All In The Detail: How Hotel Indigo’s Use Of Design Illuminates The Nuances Of Every Neighborhood Where They Welcome Guests

The boutique hotel brand uses storytelling and creative interpretation of local history and culture to offer guests a unique perspective and inspire them to discover the locale. Hotel Indigo is the hospitality industry expert in bringing local to life in rich, design-led and creative experiences. Inspired by the colours, textures,...
Public SafetyGovernment Technology

Emergency Management Profession Needs Diversity to Adapt

Emergency management has traditionally been a white man’s profession, following a typical progression from military officer, law enforcement officer or firefighter or fire chief to emergency manager. That is beginning to change, and it needs to for the profession to truly serve communities affected by the trend of more frequent and intense disasters.