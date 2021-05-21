Welcome to the Future of the Design Professions
“We just can’t afford to lose another generation,” SANDOW Design Group’s executive vice president and design futurist AJ Paron told me last September, as the graduating class of 2021 was starting the fall semester. Paron was a teacher during the last economic cataclysm in 2008 and remembers seeing her best and brightest students struggling to gain a foothold in our industry. Many of them switched tracks to marketing, business, technology, and other fields. They no doubt flourished in those careers, but the brain drain in the A&D industry was palpable. Now, as graduates face a similarly challenging professional landscape, how can we help?www.metropolismag.com