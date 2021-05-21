Welcome to the Future of the Design Professions

In the five decades since Rosanne Somerson first began her undergraduate education at the Rhode Island School of Design, she has made an incalculable impact on the almost 150-year-old institution. From founding the Furniture Design program in 1995 to advocating for equal pay for female professors as a member of the faculty, the RISD president has played a major part in bringing the renowned art and design school into the 21st century. Earlier this year, she announced that she would be stepping down from her leadership role at the end of the semester. AD PRO connected with the trailblazing academic to discuss her tenure at RISD, how the school has changed over the past few decades, and what she thinks the future of design education will hold.