newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Foreigner ‘Feel the Enthusiasm’ at First Post-COVID Performance: Exclusive Interview

By Matt Wardlaw
Posted by 
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Foreigner made a long-hoped-for return to the stage on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla., during the first of two socially distanced shows at the Frontyard Festival. “It was great to be back with everybody again. It’s great to have the feeling of doing a show. It was funny, because as normal as it is to do a show, it was odd that it felt a little odd,” Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson chuckles during an exclusive interview with UCR. “That’s the longest I’ve gone in I don’t know how long without doing a show. But it was really great.”

kool1079.com
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
Orlando, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammy Hagar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Rock Guitar#Live Music#Good Music#New Music#Music Concerts#Music Business#Ucr#Foreigner Return#Exclusive#Funny#Post Covid Concerts#Rehearsals#Festival#Tonight#Guitarist Luis Maldonado#Things#Outdoor Social Distancing#Remote Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Mandy Moore Is a Blonde Again! (PHOTO)

On Thursday (May 20), Moore said that she was "back to blonde for [the] summer." The singer-actress wanted a fresh look for the summertime, so she went back to her signature blonde shade. "I've been longing for some much needed change," Moore told People of her new hair color. "It...
CelebritiesPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

See Lindsey Buckingham Play ‘Go Your Own Way’ on ‘American Idol’

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham showed up on the season finale of American Idol to perform "Go Your Own Way" with onetime contestant Cassandra Coleman. Buckingham traded lines with Coleman, who added tambourine and appeared in Stevie Nicks-style attire for the Rumours hit. The singer and guitarist appeared to be in good voice last night. He had open-heart surgery in 2019 and returned to performance with a livestream concert last December.
MusicPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Jackson Browne Announces New Album, ‘Downhill From Everywhere’

Jackson Browne has announced a new album, Downhill From Everywhere. The LP, his first in six years, will arrive on July 23. “On the surface, it’s about living in L.A.,” Browne said in a press release. "But it’s really a metaphor for life itself. I adore this city, but I’ve been trying to leave since around the time I finished my first album. You can love and appreciate and depend on a life as you know it, but deep down you may also long for something else, even if you don’t know what it is.”
MusicPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Band Battles: 16 Times Two Groups Used the Same Name at Once

What's in a name? If you're a multi-platinum, arena-filling rock band, the answer is often "enough to go to court over." Plenty of rockers have gone through ugly, years-long litigation in order to wrest control of their band name back from their ex-bandmates, with both sides feeling equally entitled to the moniker. Sometimes it's a cut-and-dry case, with three-quarters of an original lineup triumphing over a former drummer or bassist who played on one lesser-known album or ill-fated tour. Other times it's more complicated, as co-leaders of a band — typically a singer and guitarist — have gone their separate ways and launched multiple versions of their old group.
Rock MusicPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

R.E.M.’s 1981 ‘Cassette Set’ Demo Reissued for the First Time

R.E.M will reissue a direct reproduction of their 1981 demo tape, titled Cassette Set, in cassette format on July 23. The tape, a coveted collectors item, has never been physically issued before and includes five early recordings by the young band. The upcoming cassette will be packaged and designed in its original 1981 form; only 1,500 copies of the cassette will be produced worldwide.
MusicPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Watch Sammy Hagar Sing ‘Fly Like an Eagle’ With Afghan Girls

Sammy Hagar is seen singing with young Afghan musicians in a cover of the Steve Miller Band classic “Fly Like an Eagle.”. The song features the former Van Halen frontman with an all-star band of Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, guitarist Todd Shea, keyboardist Rami Jaffee, bassist Nathan East and drummer Kris Myers. It’s dedicated to the memory of at least 90 schoolgirls murdered by a suicide bomber in the Afghan capital of Kabul earlier this month.
TV & VideosPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Resumes Tapings With Audiences in June

It’s been more than 430 days since The Late Show With Stephen Colbert shut down their production home at the venerable Ed Sullivan Theater because of the growing coronavirus pandemic. While riding out the threat of Covid, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was rebranded A Late Show With Stephen At Home, with Colbert providing a more stripped-down and casual program recorded first at his house in New Jersey, and later from a recreation of his home set in the Ed Sullivan Theater offices.
MusicPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Thom Gimbel Officially Leaves Foreigner

Multi-instrumentalist Thom Gimbel has officially left Foreigner following a nearly three-decade tenure with the band. "Today I'd like to share with everyone that after almost 30 years with Foreigner, I've decided it's time for me to finally stop touring, and try to settle myself down,” Gimbel explained in a message posted to social media. "I'm deeply, eternally grateful to Mick, Lou and Kelly, and the entire, incredible Foreigner family, years past and present.
InternetPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The Internet Is Freaking Out That One Person Wrote a Mean Thing About Shrek

Today is the holiest of days for fans of ogres and Smash Mouth. It is the 20th anniversary of the release of Shrek, the impossibly popular animated franchise starring Mike Myers as a lovably cantankerous ogre who goes on a quest to save his swamp by rescuing a princess. The film, the first megahit from DreamWorks Animation, spawned a massive multimedia franchise of movies, spinoffs, games, shorts, toys, theme park attractions, and even a Broadway show. (Just because he’s an ogre, doesn’t mean he can’t dance, dude.)
MusicPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

New ZZ Top Album Underway, Says Billy Gibbons

ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons said the band has started work on a new album and predicted it may arrive before the end of this year. He reported that some of the music began life as he worked on his upcoming solo album, Hardware, which will be released on June 4.
Home & GardenPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Brian May Undergoes ‘A Little Bit of Eye Surgery’

Queen guitarist Brian May has undergone surgery on his left eye. The 73-year-old rocker chronicled his experience via a series of posts to Instagram. “One Vision! All prepped and waiting ... for a little bit of eye surgery,” the guitarist explained in a caption accompanying a picture of himself in a hospital gown. “I’m in good hands. No need to worry. All in a day’s work ... it should really improve my focus - AND my stereoscopic vision."
MoviesPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Why Darth Vader Was Right All Along

Hot take: Darth Vader was right. Maybe not about everything — we here at ScreenCrush do not condone youngling murder — but the situation is a little more complicated than “Darth Vader is the ultimate bad guy of Star Wars.” Look closer at the world of Star Wars during the prequels and you see that many Jedi, not just Anakin Skywalker, were not living up to their ideals and their code of conduct long before he turned into Vader.
MoviesPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

‘Injustice’ Movie Officially Announced By DC

DC Comics always used to be the sunnier, simpler alternative to Marvel. When Marvel was in its Silver Age glory, introducing complex, fallible characters like Spider-Man and X-Men, DC was still mostly dedicated to fanciful “imaginary stories” where Superman would briefly get split in two or Batman might marry Catwoman. Each company had their own style that they did well.
Seattle, WAPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Nancy Wilson Announces Livestream Show With the Seattle Symphony

Nancy Wilson has announced a special performance alongside the Seattle Symphony. The Heart rocker will take the stage with the orchestral ensemble for a show July 9 at Benaroya Hall. The Seattle Symphony’s website promises that the “evening of rock ‘n’ roll” will feature songs from throughout Wilson’s iconic career, including “beloved fan favorites like ‘Barracuda,’ ‘These Dreams’ and ‘Crazy on You.’
Rock MusicPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Allman Brothers Band’s 1970 Fillmore East Shows Set for Reissue

The Allman Brothers Band will reissue a 2018 album that features recordings from the group's appearance at New York's Fillmore East a year before its more famous shows there. Bear’s Sonic Journals: Allman Brothers Band Fillmore East February 1970 is set for reissue on June 18 and includes three CDs of material recorded by the Grateful Dead's late sound engineer Owsley “Bear” Stanley.
MusicPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Foreigner Add New Member Following Thom Gimbel’s Departure

Foreigner saw a chance to switch things up with the recent departure of longtime multi-instrumentalist Thom Gimbel: They've added guitarist Luis Maldonado to the lineup. “When Thom decided to leave, we talked to several multi-instrumentalists that did play sax and keyboards and everything that Thom did,” Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson tells UCR. “We tried a few and everybody did a good job. But nobody – I mean, I don’t know if anybody’s ever going to be able to top Thom Gimbel as far as being able to play all of those instruments so well.”