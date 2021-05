Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas police have made an arrest in the weekend killing of a small boy. The body of the toddler was found Saturday morning lying in a southwest Dallas street near the intersection of Saddleridge Drive and Wood Homestead Drive. Police say the boy had suffered ‘multiple wounds,’ and was clearly murdered. Officers then announced Sunday morning they had made an arrest. They identified the suspect only as an adult male. They have not said what relationship the suspect may have to the dead child, or how they were lead to him.