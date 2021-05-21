Grant Given To Advance Stormwater Project In Concord
Grant funds provided by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will help complete a design for a stormwater system in the heart of Concord village. The project involves the installation of an infiltration basin, stormwater collection system and chambered stormwater infiltration system. The system will provide treatment of dirty stormwater, help infiltrate stormwater into the ground and slow down flows prior to its current discharge point to the Moose River.www.caledonianrecord.com