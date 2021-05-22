newsbreak-logo
Lots of rain chances, but not much rain for Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — It looks like an oxymoron, Spokane's 7-day forecast has chances for rain nearly every single day. Yet the total forecasted rainfall is close to nothing. What's happening is that small waves of energy from the jet stream is causing a slightly unsettled weather pattern across the Pacific Northwest. However, due to the lack of deep atmospheric moisture and the result of our topography is preventing any significant or widespread rainfall from forming for the region.

