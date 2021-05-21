newsbreak-logo
'My Decision Still Haunts Me,' Juror Who Acquitted Casey Anthony Speaks Out

One of the jurors who acquitted Casey Anthony for the murder of her toddler is speaking out a decade later to say he regrets his decision. Anthony was acquitted in the 2011 murder trial of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. The toddler's skeletal remains were found near her family home in Orlando, Florida six months after she'd vanished. Anthony waited a month to report Caylee missing and questions about how the little girl died still linger. Anthony’s trial became a national obsession, with nearly 40 million Americans tuning into at least part of the trial.

