Chamber Made: The Colors Of The Kingdom Festival Is Back On Sept. 18

A new store bringing light and self-care is opening in St Johnsbury in early June. Lumière VT, a retail boutique and hair salon has a spiritual approach to self-care. Owner Amanda Duffy, shared, “My focus on hair care is to make each person feel their best and not alter someone’s natural beauty, instead enhance and compliment their beauty.” Originally from Lyndonville, she is excited to be moving back to the area, closer to her roots where over the next two years she and her husband Dennis are also building a new home. The new shop on Railroad Street will be the second Lumière VT location, the first is in Burlington on Pearl Street. Amanda said, “Lumiere VT is a holistic hair salon with a self-care intention. We offer hair care and products, intuitive sessions, and a retail boutique with crystals, jewelry, soaps, essential oils, candles, gifts and many more items hand-selected from small businesses. Our products and service are filled with lots of spirituality.” Amanda added, “I’m excited to be here and to live and work in the same community.” Amanda’s cousin, Nicole O’Connor, an LI 2021 graduate, will be working alongside her in the shop this summer. With the intention to open the first weekend in June, Lumiere VT is busy with the finishing touches to the interior space. Reservations have opened for the hair salon beginning the second week of June. For additional information visit www.lumierevt.com, reach out to (802) 745-7607, and visit Lumiere VT at 418 Railroad Street in St Johnsbury.