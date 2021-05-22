Brown bears euthanised after escaping from Whipsnade Zoo

WISCONSIN – Birdwatchers are delighting in a bounty of song and color as birds continue to return statewide. Baltimore and orchard orioles, scarlet tanagers, indigo buntings, rose-breasted grosbeaks, ruby-throated hummingbirds and other backyard favorites like house wrens, gray catbirds, American goldfinches and red-headed woodpeckers are showing well in most areas. Warblers are moving later than usual this year with large numbers still being seen in the southern tier of the state, only now including later species like Canada, bay-breasted, and Connecticut warbler. Other late-arriving species like black-billed and yellow-billed cuckoos, common nighthawk, olive-sided flycatcher, and dickcissel have just reached Wisconsin in earnest. Overall, migration is past its peak but will continue for one to two weeks.