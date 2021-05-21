newsbreak-logo
Conservation District Applies Grant To Combat Erosion At Maidstone Lake

Caledonian Record-News
 2 days ago

Through the Ecosystem Restoration Program, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) provided a grant to help combat erosion around Maidstone Lake. The grant supported efforts by the Essex County Natural Resources Conservation District to advance a voluntary program with lakeshore owners called Lake Wise. It provides information to owners on how native plants can brighten a yard and stabilize steep slopes, shorelands, filter stormwater runoff, prevent erosion and provide essential habitat for wildlife. The Lake Wise program showcases gardening tips for healthy lakes while also covering erosion prevention and property protection from using waterbars for driveways, driplines for houses and good septic maintenance practices.

