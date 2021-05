The history of school superintendents in Rochester illustrates a common practice. After a change-making superintendent pushes an agenda, often alienating staff and angering many in the community, they leave and a peace-maker is hired who makes progress staying in the middle of the road. The pattern continues because in both cases, school boards and communities are frustrated that dramatic improvements in student performance aren't achieved. What's ignored is that a much more individualized education that worked to ensure that all students' needs were met from preschool to post-secondary work and education is possible only with a large increase in funding. My hope is that the School Board will choose a superintendent using the criteria the PB article listed as attributes of an excellent superintendent rather than continuing the change/peace making pattern.