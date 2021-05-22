Watching the tropics

Now 50% chance tropical development for an area of low pressure about 150 miles ESE of Corpus Christi. Max winds about 35 mph. Forecast to move onshore along Texas Coast overnight. It is dealing with some dry air, but is over warm water. There is still the potential it could develop before it moves onshore. 90% chance tropical development for low pressure 250 miles NE of Bermuda. This will have no impact on us. Coastal flood warnings remain in effect through Saturday at 7pm. Strong winds are pushing water onshore and into lakes. Water rise of 1-3 feet. Partly cloudy skies this weekend and warmer. Highs mostly mid 80s. Slight rain chance.