Environment

Watching the tropics

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNow 50% chance tropical development for an area of low pressure about 150 miles ESE of Corpus Christi. Max winds about 35 mph. Forecast to move onshore along Texas Coast overnight. It is dealing with some dry air, but is over warm water. There is still the potential it could develop before it moves onshore. 90% chance tropical development for low pressure 250 miles NE of Bermuda. This will have no impact on us. Coastal flood warnings remain in effect through Saturday at 7pm. Strong winds are pushing water onshore and into lakes. Water rise of 1-3 feet. Partly cloudy skies this weekend and warmer. Highs mostly mid 80s. Slight rain chance.

Environmentwbap.com

Tropical Humidity-wave

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 10 mph. A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Monday. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with...
Environmentnews4sanantonio.com

Rounds of tropical showers and thunderstorms

More tropical-type downpours possible on today. The best chance for heavy rain will be across eastern counties where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 7 am Monday. Gonzales, Dewitt, Goliad and Lavaca are the only counties included in this watch. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be possible...
Environmentloopnews.com

Ana is now a Tropical Storm

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has said that Sub-Tropical Storm Ana has now transitioned into a tropical storm. The reclassification of Ana comes as satellite images indicate it has contracted significantly since yesterday and now has a compact area of moderate convection around the centre. At 5 am Atlantic...
EnvironmentKFDA

Stormy weekend!

Active weather is likely during the evening hours this weekend. Late today and this evening it will be our New Mexico and far western Texas counties under the gun for heavy storms. The strongest storms may generate hail, flooding rain, damaging wind and dangerous lightning. A few tornadoes maybe possible...
Environmentusf.edu

Ana Becomes A Tropical Storm As It Moves Away From Bermuda

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Ana is moving away from Bermuda after bringing rain and wind to the island in the Atlantic Ocean. In the 11 a.m. update Sunday, forecasters said Ana was located about 425 miles northeast of Bermuda and moving northeast at 14 mph. It has maximum sustained winds...
EnvironmentWMBF

Ana becomes a tropical storm as it moves away from Bermuda

MIAMI (AP) - Tropical Storm Ana was moving away from Bermuda early Sunday after bringing rain and wind to the island in the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said. Ana was located about 340 miles (545 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in a 5 a.m. advisory. It was moving northeast at 12 mph (19 kph).
Environmentdailyvoice.com

Strong Thunderstorms Could Bring Heavy Downpours, Damaging Wind Gusts

The weekend will wrap up with another day of unseasonably warm weather with the threat of thunderstorms. Sunday, May 23 will be a bit more humid than Saturday, May 22, with the high temperature again topping off at around the 90-degree mark. Strong, isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms are possible....
EnvironmentWEAR

Tropical Storm Ana continues in the Atlantic

For the 7th year in a row, we have a named storm in the Atlantic Basin before June 1st. For 2021, we start the year off with the name Ana. Subtropical storm Ana formed northeast of Bermuda on Saturday morning with 40 mph sustained winds. On Sunday morning, Ana transitioned into a Tropical Storm, winds sustained at 45 mph.
EnvironmentClick10.com

Ana heads out to sea as tropics cool down

Ana has morphed into a full-fledged tropical storm – but for just a hot minute. The core of the system, which evolved from giant, comma-shaped, winter-like storm, has broken free and is isolated from the parent storm’s associated cold front. You can see that it’s clearly separated from the surrounding...
EnvironmentPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Warm, muggy today; Chance for thunderstorms later today

SUNDAY: We will be very warm and muggy this afternoon. Highs in the middle to upper 80s with sunshine for the afternoon. Slight chance of an isolated downpour or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. MONDAY: Another hot day with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered clouds will a passing...
Environmentfox35orlando.com

Ana strengthens into a tropical storm, NHC forecasters say

Ana, the first system of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, has upgraded into a tropical storm. Ana formed as a ‘Subtropical Storm’ on Saturday morning northeast of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that it has since grown into a tropical storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It is traveling toward the northeast at about 12 mph.
Environmentwbrz.com

Dry stretch of weather, warming up

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy. It will still be breezy at times, with winds out of the east 5 – 10 mph, occasionally as high as 15 mph. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Tomorrow, expect a repeat of Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the east 5 - 15 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.
EnvironmentDallas News

Showers and thunderstorms continue

The weekend will remain mostly cloudy and muggy with showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The environment is supportive of the possible development of one or two tropical funnels late Saturday afternoon. But even if a funnel makes it to the ground, wind speeds and impacts would be minimal.
Environmentkuaf.com

Subtropical Storm Ana Is First Named Storm Of Atlantic Hurricane Season

Hurricane season in the Atlantic is off to an early start for the seventh consecutive year with subtropical storm Ana forming near Bermuda Saturday. The National Hurricane Center began advisories Saturday morning as Ana began moving west. The storm is expected to move in a slow and erratic manner through Saturday night, bringing rain and gusty winds before gradually weakening over the coming days, the NHC reported.
EnvironmentPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Subtropical Storm Ana Is First Named Storm Of Atlantic Hurricane Season

Hurricane season in the Atlantic is off to an early start for the seventh consecutive year with subtropical storm Ana forming near Bermuda Saturday. The National Hurricane Center began advisories Saturday morning as Ana began moving west. The storm is expected to move in a slow and erratic manner through Saturday night, bringing rain and gusty winds before gradually weakening over the coming days, the NHC reported.
EnvironmentPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Ana holds onto Tropical Storm Status

As of the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ana holds onto tropical storm status. Ana is weakening and thunderstorm activity is much less than what it was as of the 5 a.m. advisory. Sustained winds have decreased to around 40mph. Ana is moving NE at 14mph, into...