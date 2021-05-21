newsbreak-logo
Auburn, AL

Auburn falls short 5-4 in Tallahassee Regional opener

By Jake Weese
Auburn Plainsman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA five-run second inning by UCF was all they needed as Auburn fell short in a 5-4 loss at the Tallahassee Regional on Friday. “We try to learn from every win and learn from every loss,” said head coach Mickey Dean. “There were a lot of things we could have done, but when you get to this stage, it is all about execution. When we executed, we looked great. When we didn’t, we weren’t able to put runs on the board because we couldn’t move runners.”

