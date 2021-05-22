newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden says he won’t allow Justice Dept. to seize journalists’ phone, email records

By Matt Zapotosky, Anne Gearan
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden on Friday declared that he would not allow his Justice Department to seize journalists’ phone or email records, calling the practice “simply wrong.”. At the White House, a reporter asked Biden about federal law enforcement taking such records and whether the president would “prevent your Justice Department from doing that.” Biden joked with the reporter, then grew serious, saying: “Absolutely, positively it’s wrong. It’s simply, simply wrong.”

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Dept#Classified Information#Department Of Justice#President Biden#Criminal Justice#Criminal Law#Administration Officials#The White House#The Washington Post#Democratic#The Justice Department#Cnn Pentagon#Associated Press#Fox News#Reporter Phone Records#Post Journalists#Reporter Records#Telephone Toll Records#Federal Law Enforcement#Government Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Trump Justice Dept. secretly obtained CNN correspondent’s phone, email records

The Justice Department under President Donald Trump secretly obtained the phone and email records of CNN’s Pentagon correspondent, according to that news network and a Justice Department spokesman, again illustrating how the previous administration was willing to seek journalists’ data to investigate disclosures of information it preferred to remain secret.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

President Biden: 'Simply wrong' to seize reporters' phone records

President Joe Biden told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that he would not let his Department of Justice seize phone records or emails from reporters following reporting that the Trump administration secretly sought and obtained the 2017 phone and email records of CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr, the latest instance where federal prosecutors have taken aggressive steps targeting journalists in leak investigations.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Trump-Era DOJ Seized Yet Another Reporter’s Phone And Email Records

The Trump administration seized email and phone records for a well-known CNN reporter last year, and kept the search secret until this month, CNN reported Thursday, part of a string of newly revealed attempts by the Trump-era Department of Justice to obtain information about reporters and people who have criticized former President Donald Trump’s allies.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden shares the 'most devastating comment' he's heard as president

Donald Trump was preoccupied, to an almost comical degree, with the idea that the United States was an international laughingstock for decades, until the Republican arrived in the White House and single-handedly restored the nation's global stature. As regular readers know, he spent much of his term repeating the line constantly.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Devin Nunes' new "unmasking" scandal exposes the corruption within Bill Barr's DOJ

I was just wondering the other day whatever happened to Congressman Devin Nunes. During the first two years of the Trump administration, the California Republican was Trump's most loyal henchman, running interference for the White House from within the House Intelligence Committee where as chairman he worked diligently to sabotage any meaningful investigations of the president's curious dealings with Russia during the 2016 campaign. For a time you couldn't turn on the TV without seeing Nunes' doleful, hangdog, visage defending Trump through thick and thin.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

How far did Bill Barr's Justice Dept go to help Devin Nunes?

The more controversial Rep. Devin Nunes' (R-Calif.) congressional career became, the more the Republican lawmaker became the subject of criticism. He didn't handle the spotlight especially well: Nunes apparently believed litigation was the proper way of dealing with those who said things he didn't like. According to one tally, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki won't say if Biden has seen Israeli intel on AP Gaza building

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday declined to say whether President Biden has viewed intelligence that the Israeli government says it shared with the U.S. justifying an airstrike targeting a building that housed the Associated Press in Gaza. “I’m not going to be in a position now or...