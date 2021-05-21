newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grant County, OR

Joan Ellars remembered with tree dedication at Marietta City Cemetery

By Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com
bluemountaineagle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA — Friends paid tribute to the late Joan Ellars on Friday, laughing and crying as they told stories of the colorful Marietta woman who died last April. Ellars, a longtime community activist, served for more than three decades as executive director of Keep Marietta Beautiful. Friends said she embodied the organization’s mission of keeping the city clean, planting trees, championing recycling and other initiatives.

www.bluemountaineagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Grant County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Grant County, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Mary Ann#The Dedication#City Hall#Queen City#Community#Keep Marietta Beautiful#Keep Smyrna Beautiful#Love The Loop#The Marietta Loop#Marietta City Cemetery#Trees#Kiwanis Meetings#Friends#Friend Patty Kendrick#Tours#Goodbye#Song
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
John Day, ORelkhornmediagroup.com

Project Turnkey could provide transitional housing in John Day

JOHN DAY – During yesterday’s Grant County Court meeting, a presentation was made regarding Project Turnkey, which would the Dreamer’s Lodge motel in John Day to become transitional housing for people without a home. Rhiannon Bauman with Families First explained it would be specifically for local residents:. “Our target population...
Grant County, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Grant County Seniors: May 12, 2021

PRAIRIE CITY—On one of our calendars it has a way to indicate that each particular day is poor, good or the best day to go fishing. What I want to know is: How do the makers of the calendar know a year in advance that May 5, 2021, was going to be a good fishing day? Do the fish go by the phases of the moon? Or how high the sun is in the sky? ‘Tis a mystery to me.
Grant County, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Wellness kits delivered to local students

Grant County delivered wellness last month. Over 400 local students in April received kits that included yoga mats, exercise cards and sunglasses from Families First and several other community organizations. Katrina Randleas, a family support specialist with Families First, said Community Counseling Solutions hosts the Grant County Teen Health Fair...
Grant County, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Out of the Past: May 12, 2021

The story that one of the four local cases of typhoid fever had died is false, state the authorities. In fact he is up and walking around. There has been and will be no epidemic of typhoid also, state the authorities, as the matter is well in hand. Four cases have been pronounced typhoid fever in a mild form; they are isolated. The source of the infection has been found, and steps have been taken to guard the health of the people of Grant County.
Grant County, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Guest Comment: One community, one fight

The time has come to put aside our differences and work together toward common goals and a unified mission. The John Day City Council has identified and begun combating the complex issues that have led to a steady decline in the county’s population and growing poverty over the last 30 years. Over a thousand residents have moved out of our area. As a result, Main Street businesses were closing, jobs diminishing and our tax base was flat. In some cases, revenues had decreased to the point we could no longer fund basic services.
Grant County, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Letter: 'Let's be civil and work together'

Grant County commissioners need to do the job they were elected to do for the citizens of Grant County. Rise above petty politics and personal biases and take the right steps for what is best for the people of Grant County. When the bridge and road in Canyon City experienced...
Grant County, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Shooting the Breeze: Woodpile lessons

I was 8 or 9 years old when my father bequeathed me the chore of getting the family firewood from the stack to the porch each night. Dad had been a timber feller for a long time until an accident nearly left him crippled. After almost two years of crutches, casts, braces, surgeries and physical therapy he was practically the six million dollar man. All joking aside, he found other employ to support our family, and I was given the chore of firewood.