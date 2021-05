In her “sad time” letter, Ms. Bourland conveniently overlooks the sad day when her friends on city council declared a postage stamp-size parcel of land to be a park. The recent ruling from the district court not only pointed out the illegality of the so called “People’s Park,” but fully admonished the actions of the Petoskey City Council on this matter. Clearly an example of elected officials putting politics ahead of good governance. Residents are best served when elected officials ignore partisan politics in favor of good governance. The city manager, city planner and paid legal counsel all advised against this action.