The party may come to a screeching halt in South Beach much earlier this weekend. Last call for alcohol coming at 2 a.m. instead of 5 a.m. starting early Saturday along Ocean Drive in South Beach. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber says the rollback should send a strong message that the chaotic parties need to come to an end. Bar owners are not happy with the change. The Clevelander is suing the city saying it has declared war on 44 businesses in the District. This is all being done in a pilot period ending December 8th, Voters will get to decide in November if the change should become permanent.