newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

In The Spotlight | 'Do this for him': Family honors ancestor who died in Civil War

By Dave Sutor dsutor@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Qoh1_0a7Y6GAO00

The Battle of the Wilderness raged all around Union Army Pvt. Conrad Shoafstal.

Bullets, fires, screams of terror.

Another soldier, who was carrying the U.S. flag, died near him. It was not Shoafstal’s responsibility to pick up the flag, according to the story that has been passed down in his family since the Civil War. But he did.

Soon thereafter, Shoafstal was also killed, joining the more than 2,200 Union soldiers who died during the three-day campaign. His life ended on May 5, 1864 – he was 27 or 28 – in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

“The flag-bearer was killed first,” said Susan Hoover, a great-great-great-granddaughter from Northern Cambria. “Another fellow was supposed to pick up the flag, and he didn’t, so our grandfather did.

“By picking up the flag, he got killed, so that was really quite heroic. He knew what was coming.”

‘Large-scale battle’

Only a few details are known about Shoafstal’s death.

“It was a fairly large-scale battle, so more than one person was likely killed while carrying the flag,” said Matthew Hoover, a great-great-great-great-grandson. “We can’t say just how long exactly he carried the flag. Because documentary evidence is a little bit scarce, all we know is that he picked it up and that he carried the flag for a certain amount of time during the charge that they were in.

“We can’t be sure of some of the exact circumstances of his death.”

What happened to his remains is also unknown.

The family thinks he is likely buried among the unknowns at Fredericksburg National Cemetery in Virginia.

“Because some of the dense forest was on fire, there’s a possibility that his remains could have been burnt,” Matthew Hoover said. “There were certainly soldiers who were burnt. We’re not sure if he was one of them or not.

“Whether his remains were burned or they survived, they were likely buried in an unknown.”

‘We’re paying a tribute’

Shoafstal’s family members – whose name has been spelled “Shovestull” by ensuing generations – now plan to give him a personal tribute.

This weekend, they will install a headstone on a family plot in Knoxdale Mount Pleasant Cemetery near where their ancestor was born in Ringgold, Jefferson County, in 1836.

The white stone, weighing more than 200 pounds, bears his name, birth year, death date, a cross and recognition of his service in the 105th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry (also known as the “Wildcat Regiment”) Company G.

“Personally, I think it’s awesome that we can do this for him,” said Don Shovestull, a great-great-great-grandson from the Westmont/Elim area.

“But what I think is equally as awesome is that we, as a family, could do this. To work with my sisters and my brothers to make this happen, there’s no way that one of us could do this by ourself. This was definitely a communal project.”

The Shovestulls received the headstone through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, with assistance from the folks at Moskal & Kennedy Funeral Home, who helped fill out what Don Shovestull described as “daunting” paperwork.

“Without the Moskal & Kennedy Funeral Home’s help, I don’t think it would have happened with the paperwork end of it,” Don Shovestull said.

Rich Shovestull, a great-great-great-grandson, said representatives from the cemetery were “really supportive.”

‘Behind us 100%’

“Genealogy in Jefferson County is a big deal, a very big deal,” Rich Shovestull said. “When we told them what we wanted to do, they were behind us 100% because we’re paying a tribute to somebody that made sacrifices 150-some years ago. Even though these people sacrificed that long ago, their sacrifice is still valuable today.”

The family only knew scant details about Shoafstal’s service before doing research for the headstone project.

Now the information is saved, and the monument should be in place for years to come.

“The reason that I do it is for the future generations. We know. But the future generations, the kids that come, his kids, his kids’ kids,” said Don Shovestull when motioning toward Matthew Hoover.

“They’re not going to know this stuff. I always look at it as we’re setting the legacy for them to learn, too, so they don’t have to do as much research as we did.”

The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
3K+
Followers
256
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ancestor#The Civil War#Genealogy#War Veterans#Soldiers#Civil Affairs#Union Army Pvt#Shovestulls#Spotlight#Terror#Death Date#Generations#Birth Year#Documentary Evidence#Jefferson County#Spotsylvania County#Large Scale Battle#Northern Cambria#Ringgold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

New Historical Novel Spotlights Heroic Group of Pennsylvanians Who Fought for Freedom During the War of 1812

BROCKWAY, Pa. (PRWEB) May 10, 2021. At the age of 22, author, military historian and war reenactor Nathan Smithtro has already published his first historical fiction novel. Set during the War of 1812, Smithtro was inspired to write “The Forgone War: The Story of the Brave Keystone Grenadiers” to remind America about the major impact winning the war had in helping the country mature into what it is today, the greatest nation on the planet.
Maine StateSun-Journal

Brunswick family hosts largest Civil War reenactment unit in Maine

For the Bray family in Brunswick, American Civil War reenactment is more than just a historical hobby — it’s a family affair. Over the past weekend, the Brays hosted the first encampment training of 2021 at their home for the 3rd Maine reenactment unit, the largest in Maine. During training,...
SocietyTimes Union

Letter: honor the brave on Memorial Day

Some 160 years ago, this country became embroiled in the bloodiest and most destructive war in our history. Known now as the Civil War, it was called then, in the North, the War of the Rebellion. People in the North were outraged the South would break what they thought of...
Booneville, MSDaily Corinthian

Prisoner of war, death march survivor honored

In April of 1942 more than 60,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war held by the Japanese were forced to march over 65 miles in brutal conditions as they were transferred from one POW camp to another. Thousands died and those who became sick, injured or otherwise fell behind on what became known as the Bataan Death March were killed without mercy.
Lubbock, TXKLTV

Lubbock VFW honors family of World War II gunner who went MIA in 1941

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars Lubbock hosted a ceremony on Saturday for the family of a World War II veteran who went missing in action in 1941. The ceremony took place at the Lubbock VFW building. A Purple Heart medal and U.S. flag were presented to U.S. Army Air Corps Staff Sergeant Harvey Lee Cartrite’s youngest brother, Kent.
Festivalgilroylife.com

Editorial: Volunteer in public service to honor those who died

The growing sense of “every man for himself” goes against the very grain of the American spirit. Memorial Day is a federal holiday for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died in the performance of their duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday dates back to 1868 and was originally known as “Decoration Day” because Americans sought to honor those loved ones who died during the Civil War by placing flowers and flags on their graves.
PoliticsDaily Local News

World War II nurse honored on National Nurses Day

EAST GOSHEN — A local retired nurse was honored as both a compassionate nurse and a member of the "Greatest Generation.’ She was honored during National Nurses Day last week. Agnes Woods Speer, 97, a World War II Army nurse, was honored by Compassus Hospice, along with the Veterans of...
MilitaryPosted by
New Castle News

Holy Spirit youths place flags on veterans' graves

Normally, school isn’t in session on a Saturday. But that doesn’t mean that the learning stops. Students from Holy Spirit Academy’s Service Club got a lesson in giving back over the weekend when they reported to Greenwood Cemetery in Union Township to help American Legion Post 343 place flags on the graves of 935 veterans buried there.
Militaryq13fox.com

New memorial dedicated to soldiers who died on secret mission to Vietnam

A new memorial for dozens of American soldiers and civilian crew members who died decades ago during a secret mission to Vietnam was unveiled Saturday. The Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 Monument was dedicated during a special ceremony in Columbia Falls, Maine. Nearly 60 years ago, dozens of soldiers assembled...