In The Spotlight | 'Do this for him': Family honors ancestor who died in Civil War

The Battle of the Wilderness raged all around Union Army Pvt. Conrad Shoafstal.

Bullets, fires, screams of terror.

Another soldier, who was carrying the U.S. flag, died near him. It was not Shoafstal’s responsibility to pick up the flag, according to the story that has been passed down in his family since the Civil War. But he did.

Soon thereafter, Shoafstal was also killed, joining the more than 2,200 Union soldiers who died during the three-day campaign. His life ended on May 5, 1864 – he was 27 or 28 – in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

“The flag-bearer was killed first,” said Susan Hoover, a great-great-great-granddaughter from Northern Cambria. “Another fellow was supposed to pick up the flag, and he didn’t, so our grandfather did.

“By picking up the flag, he got killed, so that was really quite heroic. He knew what was coming.”

‘Large-scale battle’

Only a few details are known about Shoafstal’s death.

“It was a fairly large-scale battle, so more than one person was likely killed while carrying the flag,” said Matthew Hoover, a great-great-great-great-grandson. “We can’t say just how long exactly he carried the flag. Because documentary evidence is a little bit scarce, all we know is that he picked it up and that he carried the flag for a certain amount of time during the charge that they were in.

“We can’t be sure of some of the exact circumstances of his death.”

What happened to his remains is also unknown.

The family thinks he is likely buried among the unknowns at Fredericksburg National Cemetery in Virginia.

“Because some of the dense forest was on fire, there’s a possibility that his remains could have been burnt,” Matthew Hoover said. “There were certainly soldiers who were burnt. We’re not sure if he was one of them or not.

“Whether his remains were burned or they survived, they were likely buried in an unknown.”

‘We’re paying a tribute’

Shoafstal’s family members – whose name has been spelled “Shovestull” by ensuing generations – now plan to give him a personal tribute.

This weekend, they will install a headstone on a family plot in Knoxdale Mount Pleasant Cemetery near where their ancestor was born in Ringgold, Jefferson County, in 1836.

The white stone, weighing more than 200 pounds, bears his name, birth year, death date, a cross and recognition of his service in the 105th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry (also known as the “Wildcat Regiment”) Company G.

“Personally, I think it’s awesome that we can do this for him,” said Don Shovestull, a great-great-great-grandson from the Westmont/Elim area.

“But what I think is equally as awesome is that we, as a family, could do this. To work with my sisters and my brothers to make this happen, there’s no way that one of us could do this by ourself. This was definitely a communal project.”

The Shovestulls received the headstone through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, with assistance from the folks at Moskal & Kennedy Funeral Home, who helped fill out what Don Shovestull described as “daunting” paperwork.

“Without the Moskal & Kennedy Funeral Home’s help, I don’t think it would have happened with the paperwork end of it,” Don Shovestull said.

Rich Shovestull, a great-great-great-grandson, said representatives from the cemetery were “really supportive.”

‘Behind us 100%’

“Genealogy in Jefferson County is a big deal, a very big deal,” Rich Shovestull said. “When we told them what we wanted to do, they were behind us 100% because we’re paying a tribute to somebody that made sacrifices 150-some years ago. Even though these people sacrificed that long ago, their sacrifice is still valuable today.”

The family only knew scant details about Shoafstal’s service before doing research for the headstone project.

Now the information is saved, and the monument should be in place for years to come.

“The reason that I do it is for the future generations. We know. But the future generations, the kids that come, his kids, his kids’ kids,” said Don Shovestull when motioning toward Matthew Hoover.

“They’re not going to know this stuff. I always look at it as we’re setting the legacy for them to learn, too, so they don’t have to do as much research as we did.”