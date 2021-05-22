newsbreak-logo
Hardin County, TX

Hardin County judge cancels voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas

12NewsNow
12NewsNow
 5 days ago
BEAUMONT, Texas — Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel has canceled the a voluntary evacuation for people living in low-lying areas. Residents and businesses near rivers, bayous creeks and other waterways should continue monitoring rising water levels over the next few days, McDaniel said in a Saturday morning news release. On...

