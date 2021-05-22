Hardin County judge cancels voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas Southern Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 940 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Sabine National Wildlife, Johnsons Bayou, Central Gardens, Sabine Pass, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Rose City, Orangefield, Pinehurst, Southeast Texas Regional Airport, Port Acres and Hackberry. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED