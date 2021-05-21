newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vanderburgh County, IN

Friday Dashboard: Vanderburgh COVID Cases Jump by 37; Vaccinations Top 72,500

wnin.org
 1 day ago

Vanderburgh County has seen a jump in COVID-19 infections. The Indiana Department of Health counted 37 new infections in the county, the biggest increase in several weeks. On a positive note, the state agency reported no new COVID-related deaths in Vanderburgh or surrounding counties. More than 340 Vanderburgh County residents...

news.wnin.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vanderburgh County, IN
Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Government
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Kentucky State
Vanderburgh County, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vaccinations#Western Kentucky#Health Department#Deaths#Covid 19 Infections#Southwest Indiana#Rose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Indiana State14news.com

Ind. reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - Saturday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 798 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths. Health officials say a historical load of positive and negative labs resulted in 9,041 historical tests administered, 2,478 tested individuals and 372 historical cases to Saturday’s counts. These cases are not included in the new counts.
Indiana State14news.com

Ind. reports 5 new COVID deaths; vaccines now available for 12+

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 900 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths. That brings the state’s all time total to 732,692 confirmed cases and 13,033 deaths. There were no new local deaths. The map shows 14 new cases in Vanderburgh County, one...
Vanderburgh County, INwnin.org

051321 COVID Update

On the Indiana COVID dashboard, Southwestern Indiana reported no new deaths Wednesday, but there were 36 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the ten county area of Soutwestern Indiana. Using data from the Indiana Department of Health dashboard, fourteen of those new cases were in Vanderburgh County, while Warrick recorded...
Vanderburgh County, INcity-countyobserver.com

THE EMPEROR’S CLOTHES

The past few weeks you, Gentle Reader, and I have been cogitating on the volatile issues of how bias might affect cases in court. Thank you for your interest. Now I would like to lightly examine a case or two where my own objectivity might be questioned. The first involves my two-word name and the fact I was born on the Osage Indian Nation in Oklahoma. While I grew up with numerous peers who were Osage, I can make no claim to that proud heritage. But as my father was born in Indian Territory in 1905 before Oklahoma became a state and because my mother’s family, the Berryhill’s, included undocumented members of both the Creek and Cherokee nations our family does have a slight Native American tradition of which we are proud; although our name was an amalgamation from Prussian/German lineage prior to migration to America in the 17th century, kind of the way Toni Morrison described how African American names were assigned by immigration clerks. The original Prussian spelling of Raedwine meant “counsel-friend”. Regardless, when I served as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Vanderburgh County, Indiana some of the folks I prosecuted knew I was from Oklahoma and had an “Indian sounding” name. And though Indiana might have been an Indian country when the Mississippi River marked “America’s” western border, when I lived in Indiana, Hoosiers were quite a ways removed from Native American culture. In fact, Osage County, Oklahoma was more the stuff of Hollywood than reality to most people in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Anyway, the criminal element I came into frequent contact with as a prosecuting attorney often put me into the paid gunfighter genre.
Evansville, INwnin.org

No New COVID Deaths in Area; Vaccinations Slowing

No new COVID-19 related deaths are reported in the Evansville area, as vaccinations slow a bit. The Indiana Department of Health added no new COVID-related fatalities in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, or Spencer counties on the Wednesday dashboard. The agency recorded 323 new vaccinations in Vanderburgh. More than...
Vanderburgh County, INwnin.org

COVID Death Added in Henderson; Vanderburgh Vaccinations Top 69,000

Another COVID 19-related death is reported in Henderson County. The Green River District Health Department recorded Henderson’s 78th fatality of the pandemic. The agency also tallied 54 new COVID infections with seven patients hospitalized in the seven-county district. Meantime, more than 69,000 people are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in...
Indiana State14news.com

All area Ind. counties have 3 or fewer new COVID cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 607 new COVID-19 cases and one more death. The new death was not local. It was in Lake County. That brings the state’s all time total to 730,306 confirmed cases and 13,004 deaths. The map shows three new cases...
Evansville, IN14news.com

Investigators work to find cause of Diamond Flea Market fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Huge plumes of smoke towered over north Evansville on Friday. Fire broke out at the Flea Market on Diamond Avenue. The blaze was so big that people reported seeing the smoke from miles away. After seeing the smoke, many people called Evansville Central Dispatch starting around...
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

Bill designating Hoosier Spirit II state plane now law

The Hoosier Spirit II is now the official state aircraft of Indiana. As the author of the new law making this declaration, it was an honor to join the Evansville Wartime Museum and the Evansville P-47 Foundation at a recent event unveiling the plane’s new design. In our nation’s darkest...
Gibson County, INwnin.org

Three More COVID Deaths Recorded in Area

One new COVID-19 related death has been reported in southwest Indiana while two have been added in western Kentucky. The Indiana Department of Health announced a fatality in Gibson County, raising that county’s pandemic death toll to 92. No new COVID-related deaths were added in Vanderburgh, Warrick, or Posey counties.
Vanderburgh County, INwnin.org

Local Vaccinations Climb by 1,200; No New COVID Deaths

1,200 more Vanderburgh County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and no new deaths are reported in the area. The Indiana Department of Health says 1,213 more people have been vaccinated in Vanderburgh County, raising the total beyond 66,000. The state agency added NO new COVID-related deaths in Vanderburgh,...
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

Funk in the City Announces 2021 Dates

Evansville, IN (May 10, 2021) – Following a year of challenges with construction and the COVID-19 pandemic, Haynie’s Corner will be full of activity in 2021 with the return of the annual art festivals and more. Funk in the City has worked with the Reopen Evansville Task Force and the...
Indiana Statewevv.com

New COVID-19 Deaths Confirmed in Vanderburgh and Gibson Counties

The Indiana State Department of Health reported new local COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday in Vanderburgh County and Gibson County. With one new COVID-19 death reported in each of those counties Tuesday, ISDH said that 396 total COVID-19 deaths had been identified in Vanderburgh County and that 91 total COVID-19 deaths had now been identified in Gibson County.
Indiana Statewnin.org

Five New COVID Deaths Added in Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky

Two new COVID 19-related deaths have been recorded in the Evansville area, along with three in the Owensboro area. The Indiana Department of Health announced one new fatality in Vanderburgh County and another in Gibson County. Vanderburgh’s pandemic death toll climbed to 396, while Gibson’s toll reached 91 on the...