When I first had children, everyone told me to savor every day because I’d be amazed at how fast time flies by. And, like everyone else that was ever given that advice/warning, I knew it was probably true, but the milestones felt so far off it didn’t seem possible. Fast forward through the years, and we find out the hard way how right those words are. High school graduation is a major milestone in any child’s life, and it’s one that they’ve been waiting many years to celebrate. It’s right around the corner, so now is the perfect time to find some great graduation gifts for high school students.