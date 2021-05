NASCAR Zoom Media Availability | Thursday, April 29, 2021. MATT DIBENEDETTO, No. 21 Dickies Ford Mustang — WHAT ARE YOUR EXPECTATIONS THIS WEEKEND AT KANSAS? “I’m looking forward to it. We have some good momentum as everybody has seen, so that’s encouraging. At the start of the season we had a lot of things out of our control that happened. There’s nothing we could do about that, and now we’re kind of on a roll and showing the strength that we do have as a team, that we’ve known that we had, so that’s awesome. It’s super encouraging. I’m feeling good about it. Obviously, we had a shot to win at Talladega, which is great, and a top 10 the week before, so a top 10 and a top five and going on to Kansas we have Menards and Dickies on our Mustang this week, so the car looks good — nice and bright — and our mile-and-a-half program is really strong.”