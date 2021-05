Vietnam veteran Col. Lynn W. Wilson, USMC (Ret.) served in the Marine Corps for 28 years, from Nov. 1965 to July 1993. Due to his military service, Wilson is disabled. And from the beginning, and still to this day he receives his medical advice, care, and treatment through the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center and Health Care System. Wilson has only praises for, and wonderful stories about his treatment through the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center. “Keep in mind, these are all my personal experiences and opinions,” Wilson said.