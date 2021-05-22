newsbreak-logo
Johnstown, PA

Everything Ice and Punky's partner for production

By Russ O'Reilly roreilly@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 1 day ago
Walking through a sprawling building in Hornerstown, Scott Miller envisioned it as the production headquarters of his Punky’s Soft Shells business.

Miller has been working for more than a decade on mass producing the popular shells.

The empty building at 89 Poplar St., formerly Team Collision Center, could be filled with the equipment necessary to make his dream a reality by October, he said.

“My goal all along was to get into automation, so after 11 years this is where we are at,” he said. “I’ve been working so hard to get here. It can’t happen soon enough.”

His investing partner, John Burley, recently purchased the building.

“One of the things we are working with Scott on is that we already lined up equipment that is appropriate for him,” Burley said.

“We are working with the city of Johnstown with a grant to help him with some of the funding for the equipment. We’re basically looking to drastically expand his production capability and make his product a national brand.”

Miller is set to receive a $75,000 equipment grant from the city government, said John Dubnansky, Johnstown’s Community and Economic Development director.

He said the grant comes from the city’s HUD economic development and rehabilitation program. It’s a new grant program the city started in January to attract new businesses and help existing businesses expand.

“We are happy to see Miller and Punky’s working with Burley and Everything Ice,” Dubnansky said.

“It’s good to see local business leaders working together to help each other out.”

Burley has a few different businesses he’s expanding in addition to his partnership with Punky’s.

Over the course of the pandemic last year, Burley’s ice rink company, Everything Ice, tapped into nationwide sales of personal protective equipment. Seeing success in that enterprise, Burley subsequently made additional business acquisitions.

Burley said he recently acquired Magic Ice USA, a company that specializes in custom, temporary ice rink installation and rentals, including the annual ice rink at PPG Plaza in Pittsburgh.

“That is a pretty significant acquisition for our company,” Burley said. “It’s a $7 million business in ice rink rentals and management. They have 35 ice rinks throughout the nation that our goal is to take that product line and expand it.”

Burley said the original core business of Everything Ice – designing, manufacturing and installation of ice rinks – is bustling.

“I would say last year was a weird year with the pandemic,” he said. “But there is a reinvigoration of the marketplace for outdoor rinks and permanent indoor rinks. We have a lot of projects on contract.”

Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.

