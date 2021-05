KINGWOOD — The Preston County Board of Education has hired a national firm to provide virtual education for students in sixth through 12th grades for the next two years. The board also had the first reading Monday of a new virtual education policy that sets guidelines on what is required before students can join virtual education, what is expected of students in the program and when parents can opt in and out of the program. The policy will be posted on the school board web site for public comment and go before the board for another reading in June.