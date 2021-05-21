newsbreak-logo
Lone Star Results Friday May 21st, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 1 day ago

1st-$14,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.940, 46.300, 58.700, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.590. Winner: B M, 5, by Counter Punch-Not Kidding Around. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Dustwhirl Wonder123814-hd2-hd1-1½1-1½W. Hamilton1.80. Sassy Kenzie Girl123455-14-32-hd2-hdI. Diego2.50. Bold Legend119342-hd3-1½3-1½3-3¾L. Quinonez4.40. Ruby Does Sparkle119277-3½5-15-4½4-5¾R. Guerra25.80. Triple Bold Baby123521-1½1-½4-35-1½R. Gutierrez5.70. Sing Prada...

Horse Racing
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Saturday's Best Bet: Quattroelle adds blinkers in Honeymoon

Saturday’s 7th race from Santa Anita Park is the Grade 3 Honeymoon Stakes for three-year-old fillies traveling a mile and an eighth on the turf course (Post Time 7:19 p.m. ET). #2 QUATTROELLE (5-1) was very consistent before finishing off the board in the Providencia (G3) April 3. She owns...
SportsBloodhorse.com

Race 4 (ALW) at BEL on 5/22/21

B:Falcon Wood Partners (KY) Sire: Paynter , Bay, 2009. Lifetime: 217 yearlings sold, median $20,000. Broodmare Sire: Street Sense , Dark Bay or Brown, 2004. Siyouni (FR) – Pretty Paper (IRE) 4YO Filly. $18,400. J:Jose L. Ortiz. T:Chad C. Brown. B:Papillon Stables Sarl (IRE) O:Gunther, John D. and Gunther, Tanya.
Sportsracingdudes.com

Honeymoon Preview: Going Global, Madone Make for Excitement

ARCADIA, CA – Trainers Phil D’Amato’s Going Global and Simon Callaghan’s Madone – each undefeated in California – make for an exciting matchup in Saturday’s $100,000 Honeymoon Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park. The Honeymoon is a 1 1/8-mile turf route restricted to 3-year-old fillies. This year’s edition is the...
Animalsthoroughbreddailynews.com

Small Field Set for Santa Maria

A scratched-down field of four, led by co-headliners As Time Goes By (American Pharoah) and Ce Ce (Elusive Quality), will line up in Saturday's GII Santa Maria S. at Santa Anita. The well-bred As Time Goes By, a half-sister to champion Will Take Charge (Unbridled's Song) from the immediate family...
Sportsvsin.com

Tuley's Thoroughbred Takes for races of Saturday, May 22

With Medina Spirit coming up short in the Preakness last Saturday, there’s no chance for a Triple Crown this year, but Team Tuley continues to look for value from coast to coast. My friend Ed Sehon and I post two Saturday spot plays apiece overnight Friday, plus Sehon added a...
Sportspaulickreport.com

Multiple Stakes Winner Chance It Makes Long-Awaited Return To Races Sunday

Shooting Star Thoroughbreds LLC's Chance It found no easy spot to make his long-awaited return to the races in Sunday's feature race at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multiple-stakes winner is scheduled to face five battle-tested rivals in a six-furlong optional claiming allowance. “I'm looking forward to getting him back...
Sportspastthewire.com

Bourbonic, Known Agenda and Overtook breeze in preparation for G1 Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher sent a trio of Belmont Stakes contenders in Bourbonic, Known Agenda and Overtook to breeze on Big Sandy on Friday morning at Belmont Park. Headlined by the 153rd running of the Grade 1, $1.5 million Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets on Saturday, June 5, this year’s three-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival kicks off on Thursday, June 3 and will include 17 stakes races in total, with eight Grade 1 races to be contested on Belmont Stakes Day.
AnimalsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Horse racing newsletter: Reflections on McAnally case

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie. One of the more interesting stories of the past week revolved around a positive drug test from a horse trained by Hall of Famer Ron McAnally. It happened on Nov. 22, when Roses And Candy tested positive for CBD, a derivative of cannabis and hemp. Now, before you go off on a horse being given pot, CBD is different from THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Animalstwinspires.com

Racing Spotlight: Frank's Rockette, John Velazquez, Mike Maker

Racing Spotlight is a weekly series that highlights a horse, jockey, and trainer with insightful information to help our players be informed. This week, we highlight Frank’s Rockette, a filly with a 13-7-5-0 record who returns to graded stakes action Saturday; John Velazquez, who continues his dominance in several categories; and Mike Maker, who renews his turf success.
Sportspastthewire.com

Heavily favored As Time Goes By all-out to win by a nose in the Grade II, $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes, getting 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.77

ARCADIA, Calif. (May 22, 2021)–A runaway 9 ¼ length winner of her most recent Grade II stakes assignment, As Time Goes By was all-out to prevail by a nose over 23-1 longshot This Tea in Saturday’s Grade II, $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes at Santa Anita. Trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Mike Smith, As Time Goes By stalked the early pace today and got a mile and one sixteenth in 1:43.77.
Belmont, CAbangthebook.com

Belmont Stakes Futures Odds Posted – Minus Baffert!

Bob Baffert will not be a part of the Belmont Stakes this year. It’s not all that surprising, since it was doubtful anyway that he would have an entry after Medina Spirit came a disappointing third in the Preakness, thus nullifying a chance to win the Triple Crown (and oh, that Concert Tour was ninth in that race).
Animalshorseracingnation.com

Horses to Watch: Notable names return from layoffs at Belmont

In this biweekly series, racing analyst Keeler Johnson will share promising horses from his handicapping watch list, reviewing runners who have recently caught his eye and previewing horses scheduled to run back in the near future. Upcoming Entries. Remember last Saturday, when Domestic Spending and Smooth Like Strait finished first...
Sportsthoroughbreddailynews.com

As Time Goes By Ekes Out Santa Maria Win

Michael Tabor, Mrs. John Magnier and Derrick Smith's As Time Goes By (American Pharoah) aired by 9 1/4 lengths in her latest start in the Apr. 24 GII Santa Margarita S., however, she had to work a lot harder when nosing out 23-1 longshot This Tea (Curlin) in Saturday's GII Santa Maria S. at Santa Anita.
New York City, NYelitesportsny.com

NYRA bans trainer Bob Baffert as Belmont Stakes approaches

Medina Spirit trainer Bob Baffert is currently banned from entering horses into any New York racetracks as the Belmont Stakes approaches. This year’s Triple Crown races are clouded by controversy in the wake of Medina Spirit’s positive drug test following the Kentucky Derby. Medina Spirit’s trainer, Bob Baffert, is currently suspended by the NYRA from entering horses into races in New York.
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Undefeated Happy Saver set for 1st start since Jockey Club Gold Cup

Undefeated 4-year-old colt Happy Saver, unraced since winning the Jockey Club Gold Cup (G1) at Belmont Park last October, is entered in a third-level allowance going a flat mile at Belmont Park on Friday. Happy Saver is among a field of five set for the third race, which has an...