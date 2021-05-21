Beaver Dam Area (String) Orchestra Performing To A Live Audience Sunday

(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Area Orchestra will be performing Sunday (5/23), their first concert since they cancelled their April 2020 show due to the pandemic. Conductor Rich Zeman says the ensemble will be modified from its traditional size, focusing only on strings and staying away from wind instruments. The concert will be held in the Beaver Dam High School auditorium; seating is limited with only one-third of the seats available for the public, which is about 180 seats. Zeman says go to the orchestra’s website to request tickets or watch the performance live from the comfort of your own home. The program begins Sunday at 2pm.