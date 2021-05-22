newsbreak-logo
Business

Nissan and Suzuki halt production

By Myrtle Frost
theclevelandamerican.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Friday that a global chip shortage was forcing Nissan Motor Co. and Suzuki Motor Co. to temporarily halt production at some factories in June. Three sources said that Nissan Motor Company will suspend its plant in Kyushu in southern Japan for three...

