Nissan and Suzuki halt production

Looks like full recovery in China. The new vehicle market expanded by 8.6% to 2.252m units in April 2021 from 2.070m in the same month of last year, according to passenger car and commercial vehicle wholesale data released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). The country's vehicle market has now fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, driven mainly by pent-up demand and low interest rates. According to the China Passenger Car Association, 8.39m citizens were given new driver's licences in the first quarter - further fuelling demand for new vehicles. The Chinese economy rebounded by over 18% year-on-year in the first quarter after shrinking by 6.8% a year earlier, with strong domestic and overseas demand driving a sharp rise in industrial output. The World Bank last month said it expects economic growth to exceed 8.0% in 2021. New vehicle sales surged by almost 52% to 8,748,000 units in the first four months of 2021 from 5,761,000 units in the same period of last year, with passenger vehicle sales jumping by over 53% to 6,791,000 units while commercial vehicle sales were up by over 47% at 1,956,000 units. Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs), comprising mainly electric and hybrid-powered vehicles, increased by 180% to 206,000 units in April and by 249% to 732,000 units year-to-date with passenger vehicles accounting for 694,000 of these.