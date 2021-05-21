newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

First Pitch: White Sox at Yankees

By Jim Margalus
soxmachine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriting about the White Sox for a 16th season, first here, then at South Side Sox, and now here again. Let’s talk curling.

www.soxmachine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curling#First Pitch#The White Sox#South Side Sox#Yankees#Whitesox#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Matt Foster: Earns win in relief

Foster (2-1) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two. Foster has been excellent of late and tossed nine of his 14 pitches for strikes en route to his second win of the campaign. The right-hander has tossed seven straight scoreless outings and has given up just two earned runs across 10.1 innings since a five-run appearance back on April 7. That translates to a 1.78 ERA and a 13:1 K:BB in that stretch.
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Pitching misery continues as White Sox put up 13 runs on Twins

The Twins were slammed by the White Sox 13-8 Wednesday night in Chicago to fall nine games behind the division-leading White Sox in the AL Central. Nelson Cruz homered in the first inning and the Twins wound up scoring 8 runs but the offense couldn't keep pace with a Chicago lineup that plated two runs in the first and second innings, five in the fourth, two in the fifth and one more in the sixth inning.
MLBPosted by
Hays Post

⚾ Wild pitch lifts White Sox past Kansas City

CHICAGO — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City 4-3 on Sunday on a call that left the Royals fuming. Kansas City led 3-2 when...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

White Sox draw first blood against Twins

When asked about playing the Twins for the first time this season Tuesday night, White Sox rookie Andrew Vaughn gave a veteran answer. "We want to win every single game we can," Vaughn said. "It doesn't matter who's on the other side of the field." That is accurate, but Vaughn...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Win as José Abreu Scores on Walk-Off Wild Pitch

Sox win as José Abreu scores on walk-off wild pitch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The MVP was in the middle of it all again. José Abreu gave the White Sox a walk-off win Sunday, ending the series finale with the Kansas City Royals by scampering home on a wild pitch and miraculously evading a tag to score the winning run in a 4-3 final.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Albert Abreu: Back in big leagues

Abreu was recalled by the Yankees on Monday. Abreu will give the Yankees an extra arm in the bullpen, as Giancarlo Stanton (quadriceps) was placed on the injured list as the corresponding move. Abreu has spent two separate brief stints in the big leagues this season, allowing one run in two innings across his two appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Eaton: Socks two-run shot

Eaton went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's win over the Royals. Eaton had been struggling of late and has recorded just one hit over his previous nine at-bats, but he delivered an excellent performance Sunday and reached base three times -- something he'd done just twice all season long prior to this game. It was also Eaton's first homer since April 12.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Records three hits, steals base

Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Royals. Anderson made his presence felt at the top of the White Sox's lineup once again, but he delivered a complete effort -- he stole his seventh base of the campaign and posted a multi-hit game for the sixth time during his ongoing 11-game hitting streak. The star shortstop is hitting .382 during that 11-game stretch.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Looks good to start Tuesday

Lynn (hand) is listed as the White Sox's probable pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Twins. In his most recent outing May 13 against this same Twins squad, Lynn came away with his third win in as many starts, but not before taking a comebacker off his right hand during the game. The White Sox sent him in for precautionary X-rays after the outing that revealed no structural damage, so the 34-year-old looks like he'll be good to go for his upcoming turn through the rotation without any limitations. Lynn has been exceptional throughout his first season in Chicago, going 4-1 while posting a 1.30 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB across 34.2 innings.
MLBTimes Daily

Yankees DH Stanton on 10-day injured list with quad strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/17/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Pick Prediction 5/17/2021. Giants at Reds—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds to play over the total of eight runs. Starting for San Francisco will be Logan Webb. In his four starts away from his pitcher friendly home stadium in San Francisco, the righthander has allowed 16 earned runs with nine walks over 19 innings. Reds put up seven runs a game in their home stadium. Sonny Gray starts for the Reds. The righthander is in five starts has an ERA of 3.55 and WHIP of 1.46. He is backed by a Reds bullpen that has an ERA over five and averages four innings per game. Giants bullpen ERA away from their pitchers park at home is over five. Play San Francisco and Cincinnati over eight runs.
MLBChicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Aggressive, scores winning run

Abreu went 2-for-4, was hit by a pitch and scored the winning run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Royals. Abreu, standing on third with two out and the game knotted in the bottom of the ninth inning, took off for home after after Wade Davis pitch bounced a few feet away from catcher Cam Gallagher. He was ruled safe, which was upheld on review. It was an indication hat Abreu is feeling no ill effects from the nasty collision he had with Hunter Dozier on Friday.
MLBchatsports.com

Week 7 Recap: Swept for the Week & Yankees Series Preview

Series record: 6-7 The Rangers celebrated getting to .500 by losing five straight on the road. They’re now their season worst six games under .500. So that’s...cool? Not only was the .500 record short lived, they also broke their winning streak of four game series thanks to looking absolutely lost in Houston. They were outscored this week 33-17.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Chicago's Anderson puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins

Chicago White Sox (24-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-25, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Jose Abreu is in the top-10 for Chicago White Sox RBIs

It has been a really nice career so far for Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox. He got off to a bit of a slow start in April but has been red hot in the recent weeks. He had a very interesting weekend when the White Sox split a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals. The two things that people are going to remember are his collision with Hunter Dozier in game one on Friday and his game-winning play on Sunday in game four. Well, he also joined the team’s top ten RBI list.