Punta Gorda, FL

Are we ready? ABC7 asks SWFL community how they feel about unmasking

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – As more people get vaccinated, guidelines and requirements will continue to change.

Some are still leery to take off their masks, even though they are fully vaccinated, while others said it’s refreshing to get back to normal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines last week, saying fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors.

ABC7 spoke members of the SWFL community and asked if people feel they’re ready to de-mask. A Punta Gorda pizza parlor who described the transition as another wave.

Check out ABC7’s Cover Story at the top of the page to hear what they said.

