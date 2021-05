Coronation Street spoilers to follow. Coronation Street is set to finally tie up a loose end left over from a storyline involving Ray Crosby in an upcoming episode. Long before he was sent to prison for attempted murder earlier this year, Weatherfield villain Ray (Mark Frost) hired someone to create a sinkhole in the Platt family's back garden (as you do!) while he was trying to buy up all of the residences on the cobbles.