Music

LP Giobbi offers a dreamy piano house remix of Lastlings' "False Reactions"

By David Sikorski
earmilk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deep dreamy soundscapes of Lastlings' "False Reactions" with its dark synths and hypnotic beats are completely flipped in this latest remix from piano house menace LP Giobbi. The introspective and atmospheric tempo of the original is now sped up and given a healthy dose of upbeat house vibes thanks to DJ and producer Giobbi's signature piano work. Take a listen below:

