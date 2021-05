Prosper School Board met on May 15th to honor retirees, install elected members, and to conduct a regular meeting. The meeting began with the members honoring Mays Davenport for his years of service on the Prosper ISD School Board. “We are glad you are here today, and are glad that you have been here for the last nine years,” Superintendent Dr. Ferguson said. “Your level of discernment is to be applauded, and for that we want to say thank you.” Davenport was also given the opportunity to be an honorary Board Member in May of 2022 so that he can hand the diploma to his youngest son when he graduates.